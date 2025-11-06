Why I Can’t Compare Myself To Messi –Yamal

Barcelona and Spain star forward Lamine Yamal has said he cannot never compare himself to Lionel Messi.

Yamal scored a brilliant goal to make it 2-2 and then forced an own goal as Barcelona held Club Brugge to a 3-3 draw in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchday 4 contest.

The youngster was asked about his fantastic goal and once again had to play down comparisons with Messi.

“Messi has scored thousands of goals like this, so I can’t compare myself to him. I’m just trying to improve and go my own way, and I hope to score more goals like this in the future,” Yamal was quoted on Barca Blaugranes

On Barcelona’s performance afterwards Yamal said they will try to improve.

”We are Barça and we always have to win. But we’re already thinking about the next league match. It’s a very difficult pitch. It’s hard to win when you concede three goals. That’s what we need to improve.

”I tried my best. It was a very quick play, and Fermín backheeled it to me. Well, I’m sad we couldn’t get the win. Let’s hope for next time.

”There’s been a lot of talk about my pubalgia and that I was sad. It was all lies. I’m trying to get back to work and play at this level, which is how I feel best and enjoy myself the most.

”I don’t think it’s a coincidence if they boo you. If they boo me, it’s because they know I do my job well on the field. I don’t worry about it.”



