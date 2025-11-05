Hakimi’s AFCON 2025 Participation In Doubt After Suffering Serious Injury Against Bayern

Achraf Hakimi is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a serious ankle injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Morocco World News reports.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that Hakimi has a syndesmosis rupture, a tear between the bones in the lower leg, along with minor damage to the deltoid ligament in his left ankle.

His recovery will begin with two weeks of immobilization, followed by four to six weeks of rehabilitation.

The injury happened after a strong tackle from Bayern’s Luis Díaz, forcing Hakimi to leave the pitch in pain and tears just before halftime. He was seen using crutches and wearing a protective boot after the match.

French and Spanish media confirmed that Hakimi will miss the rest of 2025 with PSG and is now doubtful for the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off in Morocco on December 21. His participation will depend on how quickly he recovers in the coming weeks.

The news has shocked fans in Morocco and Paris, as Hakimi is a key player for both club and country. His absence could affect Morocco’s plans for AFCON, especially in the early matches.

On the bright side, Marca reported that Hakimi will not need surgery, which could help speed up his return. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress and decide when he can safely resume training.

Hakimi’s injury is a major setback, but both PSG and Morocco will hope for a smooth recovery ahead of a crucial period.



