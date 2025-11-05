UCL: Chelsea Avoid Upset, Force Qarabag To 2-2 Draw

Chelsea escaped an upset by forcing Azerbaijani side Qarabag to a 2-2 draw on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League in Baku on Wednesday.

Alejandro Garnacho equalised after Estevao had given Chelsea the lead while Leandro Andrade and Marko Jankovic, were on target for Qarabag.

Heading into Wednesday’s fixture Qarabag had lost all seven of their previous matches against English opposition.

The last time they were in the Champions League, they faced Chelsea and lost both matches by an aggregate score of 10-0 (6-0 at Stamford Bridge and 4-0 at home).

Chelsea took the lead in the 16th minute as Estevao cut inside and shot low into the near post after linking with Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos.

Qarabag equalised on 29 minutes as striker Camilo Duran overpowered a Chelsea defender when competing for a long ball, hit his shot against the post, but winger Leandro Andrade slammed home the rebound.

Marko Jankovic then sent Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez the wrong way from the penalty spot to give Qarabag the lead on 39 minutes

But Garnacho levelled in the 53rd minute, latching on to Liam Delap’s long ball, capitalising on a mistake and then shooting into the corner.



