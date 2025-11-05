NPFL: Remo Stars Debunk Ogunmodede’s Resignation Rumours

Remo Stars has refuted reports Daniel Ogunmodede has quit his position as head coach of the team, reports Completesports.com.

Ogunmodede was said to have submitted his resignation to the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions on Tuesday.

The Sky Blue Stars in a swift response have now denied the rumours.

“Remo Stars Football Club wishes to clarify that our head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, remains an integral part of our technical crew and continues to serve as the head coach of Remo Stars FC,” reads the statement.

“Daniel is presently attending a CAF B coaching course in Abuja as part of his continuous professional development and commitment to personal and technical growth.

“We firmly believe this is a period that calls for collective national support and dedication to the success of Nigerian football.”

Remo Stars have endured a poor start to the 2025/26 season.

The Ikenne club currently sit in 17th position on the league table.

They were also eliminated from the CAF Champions League by South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

By Adeboye Amosu



