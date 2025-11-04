NPFL: Kun Khalifat, Rivers United Matchday 12 Clash Rescheduled Over Fixture Congestion

Kun Khalifat Match Moved Due To Rivers United’s CAF Engagements

Fixture congestion on the part of Rivers United has led to a shift in the date for the Kun Khalifat 2025/2026 NPFL2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 12 clash against the Pride of Rivers, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

The Port Harcourt-based side are billed to travel to Benin City for a rescheduled Matchday 9 encounter with Bendel Insurance on Thursday, 6 November. As Nigeria’s sole representatives in the 2025/2026 CAF Inter-Club competitions, Rivers United requested a slight adjustment in their Matchday 12 fixture originally slated for the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Kun Khalifat who lost their Matchday 11 game 2-0 to Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Lagos on Sunday, will now host Rivers United on Monday, 10 November, 2025.

NPFL Board Approves Kun Khalifat Fixture Shift

Checks by Completesports.com reveal that the NPFL Board, chaired by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, has approved the request, granting Rivers United sufficient recovery time after their continental engagement in Benin.

“Our Matchday 12 game against Rivers United, earlier scheduled for Sunday, 9 November 2025, has been moved to Monday, 10 November 2025,” Kun Khalifat General Manager, Charles ‘Tigana’ Nnadi, confirmed to Completesports.com.

“The shift in date is at the instance of Rivers United, who wrote to the NPFL seeking a slight change due to their rescheduled fixture against Bendel Insurance. The request was graciously granted by the league organisers.”

Kun Khalifat Confirm Emmanuel Osuigwe’s Role In Coaching Crew

In a related development, Kun Khalifat have confirmed that former Nigeria international striker, Emmanuel Osuigwe, has joined the team’s coaching staff.

“Osuigwe is with us. He joined prior to our first match of the season — away to Rangers — which ended in a draw,” Nnadi explained.

“He’s working harmoniously with our Head Coach, Obinna Uzoho, and we remain optimistic that we’ll recover the points we lost at home in upcoming away games,” the Kun Khalifat boss added.

Osuigwe’s Olympic Legacy Lives On

Osuigwe remains fondly remembered for his spectacular goal against former Czechoslovakia during the 1980 Olympic Games in Russia — a strike that still resonates in Nigeria’s football folklore.

By Sab Osuji



