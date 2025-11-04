CAF Champions League: Rivers United Can Compete With Pyramids, RS Berkane, Power Dynamos -Unuanel

Despite being grouped alongside the Pyramids of Egypt and Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane and Power Dynamos of Zambia in Group A in the CAF Champions League, former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel believes Rivers United have a chance of qualifying from the group.



In the draws conducted on Monday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Finidi George’s team, which is the lone Nigerian team playing on the continent



Reacting to the draws, Unuanel, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that Rivers United can compete with any team in Group A.



“It’s a fair draw for Rivers United despite being grouped alongside defending champions, Pyramids. I am confident Rivers United have what it takes to progress to the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Gabon Coach Mouyouma To Name Squad For Super Eagles Clash Thursday



“With Finidi in charge, you can always expect the best from Rivers United.



“However, they should ensure they make their home games count and try to get positive results from their away games.”



The Group Stage will kick off on the weekend of November 21-23, 2025, with two matchdays to be played before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next month.



The competition will then pause during the continental showpiece and resume on the weekend of January 23-26, 2026.



The knockout phase will begin on March 13, 2026. The CAF Champions League winners will receive $4 million in prize money, while the runners-up will earn $2 million.



