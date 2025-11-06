‘It’s The Usual Thing’ — Atalanta Boss Reacts To Touchline Row With Lookman

‘

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has commented on his touchline row with Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman was replaced by Yunus Musah in the 75th minute of Atalanta’s 1-0 victory over Olympic Marseille on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international expressed his displeasure, while Juric grabbed the winger’s arm before the rest of the staff intervened to calm everyone down.

Juric On Lookman

Juric stated the matter will be sorted in the locker room.

“It’s the usual thing we’ve been commenting on every Sunday, it happened with De Bruyne at Napoli, some players are not happy to be substituted, they don’t react well, and we sort these things out in the locker room,” Juric told Sky Sport Italia.

“We all know these situations, we’ve all had them as players, as coaches, they happen in the heat of the moment.

“What matters is Atalanta, the club, the team and the fans. We do what is good for the team and I think you need to give your all. I understand, I shake it all off, and we move forward.”

By Adeboye Amosu



