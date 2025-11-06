NPFL: Kano Pillars Reach Mutual Settlement With Coach Ogenyi

Kano Pillars FC, a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, have reached a mutual settlement with former Head Coach Evans Ogenyi, Completesports.com reports.

Ogenyi’s Appointment and Early Success with Kano Pillars

Ogenyi joined the Sai Masu Gida side just before the team travelled to Lafia, Nasarawa State, for the Ahlan Preseason Tournament, which the team won. He signed a one-season contract with the four-time NPFL title winners.

Suspension and Interim Management

Completesports.com reports that the former Lobi Stars gaffer was handed an indefinite suspension by the club’s management after a 1-1 draw against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on 19 October 2025 in Kano. This was Ogenyi’s eighth match in charge in the 2025/2026 NPFL, with two wins, two draws, and four defeats, a record that prompted the club’s hierarchy to take action.

Also Read: NPFL: Kano Pillars Suspend Technical Adviser, Head Coach

Ogenyi was suspended alongside the club’s legend, Ahmed Garba ‘Yaro Yaro’. Their departures led to former club captain and Assistant Coach Gambo Muhammad, Goalkeeping Coach Suleiman Shuaibu, and Junior Team Coach Garzali Mohammed taking interim charge of the technical responsibilities.

New Appointment: Mohammed Babaganaru

However, the Ali Nayara-led management of Kano Pillars has since appointed Coach Mohammed Babaganaru as Ogenyi’s successor.

Ogenyi’s Reaction to Departure

On Wednesday, Coach Ogenyi exclusively told Completesports.com that he harbours no ill feelings towards the management of Kano Pillars following his departure.

“We’ve sorted everything out. We sat down together and discussed my entitlements,” Ogenyi said.

“They agreed to ensure that I receive my monthly entitlements for the duration of my contract. I have no issues with that. They even told me that if possible, they would fully pay me off by December. It’s in black and white—I have my copy, and they have theirs,” Ogenyi explained.

Kano Pillars Confirm Agreement

Similarly, Ali Nayara, Executive Chairman of Kano Pillars, confirmed to Completesports.com that the club and Coach Ogenyi had reached a mutual agreement regarding the payment of his contractual dues.

Also Read: NPFL: Kano Pillars Appoint Babaganaru Interim Technical Adviser

“We’ve had discussions with him and agreed on certain issues. We have no problems with him,” Nayara said.

“Our focus now is on rescuing Kano Pillars from its current position, which is very poor. We’ve signed a new coach, Mohammed Babaganaru, and we’re now waiting for the mid-season transfer window so we can bring in quality, experienced players to strengthen the team,” Nayara, a former DIC Bees FC midfielder, concluded.

By Sab Osuji



