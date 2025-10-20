Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Kano Pillars Suspend Technical Adviser, Head Coach

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Kano Pillars have announced the suspension of their technical adviser Evans Ogenyi and chief coach Ahmed Garba Yaro Yaro,reports Completesports.com.

    The Sai Masu Gida took the decision following the team’s unsatisfactory performance in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season.

    Kano Pillars fell 2-1 to Barau FC in a local derby at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

    Read Also:NPFL: Wolves Stun Enyimba In Aba, Ikorodu City End Nasarawa United Unbeaten Streak

    The four-time NPFL champions have played eight matches this season recording two wins, two draws, and four losses.

    In the interim, former club captain and assistant coach, Gambo Muhammad alongside goalkeeping Coach, Suleiman Shuaibu will take charge of the team’s technical duties, while Coach Garzali Muhammad (Kusa) from the Junior Pillars will provide support in an ad-hoc capacity pending further directives.

    Kano Pillars will host Niger Tornadoes in a matchday nine fixture this weekend.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.