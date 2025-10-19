NPFL: Wolves Stun Enyimba In Aba, Ikorodu City End Nasarawa United Unbeaten Streak

Warri Wolves stunned Enyimba 2-1 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday nine encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Mohammed Hussaini diverted the ball into the net to hand Warri Wolves the lead in the 18th minute.

Edidiong Ezekiel equalised for Enyimba two minutes before the hour mark.

Wolves scored the winning goal through Tejiri Emonena in the 67th minute.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City put an end to Nasarawa United’s unbeaten streak, handing the Solid Miners a 2-0 defeat.

Chidera Oparaocha and Joseph Arumala were on target for the Oga Boys.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan, Shooting Stars defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 with Ayobami Junior and Qamar Adegoke getting the goals.

In Minna, Niger Tornadoes thrashed Plateau United 4-0.

Abdulaziz Dalhatu bagged a hat-trick, while Terdoo Shimagande scored the other goal.

Barau FC stunned Kano Pillars 2-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Rabiu Ali gave Kano Pillars the lead in the 20th minute.

Yahaya Ibrahim equalised for Barau FC five minutes after the break, while Stanley Oganbor netted the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

Yahaya Ibrahim scored the winning goal as Kwara United beat Katsina United 1-0 in Ilorin.



