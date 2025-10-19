Bundesliga: Akpoguma Missing As Hoffenheim Edge St Pauli

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma was missing in action as Hoffenheim defeated St Pauli 3-0 in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.



The Nigerian international has made two appearances for Hoffenheim this ongoing season.

Read Also:WAFCON 2026Q: We Can Upset Super Falcons — Benin Coach Ouzerou



Touré scored his first goal for the Hoffenheim after a well-worked move that included a brilliant through pass by Kramarić to open the scoring.



The Croat followed it up with a goal five minutes later, with yet another excellent buildup play by the visitors.



Hoffenheim sealed the win with the third goal ten minutes from time. Wouter Burger sets up the substitute, Grischa Prömel, for their first goal of the season after a counterattack.



