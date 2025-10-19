WAFCON 2026Q: We Can Upset Super Falcons — Benin Coach Ouzerou

Amazons of Benin Republic head coach Abdoulaye Ouzerou is in confident mood ahead of his side’s 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against holders Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Benin Republic and Nigeria will battle for a place at WAFCON 2026 this month.

The Amazons will host the first leg at the Stade Kegue, Lome on Thursday.

The reverse fixture is slated for the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Tuesday, 28 October.

Ouzerou accepted the Super Falcons superiority, but believed they can scale through the hurdle.

“We’re going to count on their heart, because if you’re physically and technically inferior, you have to compensate mentally. And for me, mentally, they’re ready. We’re going to rely heavily on that mentality,” he after unveiling his squad.

“There’s no comparison possible physically and technically we know that, we’re not crazy. But mentally, I believe we can make up for those differences.”

By Adeboye Amosu



