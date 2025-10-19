Serie A: Lookman In Action As Atalanta, Lazio End In Stalemate

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was in action as Atalanta played out a goalless draw against Lazio in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his third appearance, is yet to register a goal for Atalanta this ongoing season.



Atalanta dominated possession with long spells of fairly ineffective passing moves, whereas the first real save saw Toma Basic’s free kick sting Marco Carnesecchi’s gloves.

Lookman should’ve scored in 51 minutes but turned a free header over from six yards on the De Ketelaere cross with only Provedel to beat.



Provedel made a sensational fingertip save on the Lookman finish that squirmed through a sea of legs, taking a slight nick off Adam Marusic’s shin.



All efforts for both teams to break the deadlock proved abortive as they shared the spoils.



