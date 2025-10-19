Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Serie A: Lookman In Action As Atalanta, Lazio End In Stalemate

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Serie A: Lookman In Action In Atalanta, Lazio Stalemate
    Lookman

    Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was in action as Atalanta played out a goalless draw against Lazio in Sunday’s Serie A game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his third appearance, is yet to register a goal for Atalanta this ongoing season.

    Atalanta dominated possession with long spells of fairly ineffective passing moves, whereas the first real save saw Toma Basic’s free kick sting Marco Carnesecchi’s gloves.

    Read Also:Bundesliga: Akpoguma Missing As Hoffenheim Edge St Pauli

    Lookman should’ve scored in 51 minutes but turned a free header over from six yards on the De Ketelaere cross with only Provedel to beat.

    Provedel made a sensational fingertip save on the Lookman finish that squirmed through a sea of legs, taking a slight nick off Adam Marusic’s shin.

    All efforts for both teams to break the deadlock proved abortive as they shared the spoils.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.