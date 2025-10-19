2025 U-17 WWC: Canada Defeat Flamingos 4-1 In Opening Group Match

Nigeria’s Flamingos got their Group D campaign at the 2025 FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup off to a poor start following a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Canada on Sunday in Morocco.

A brace from Julia Amireh and a goal each from Gabriela Istocki and Melisa Kekic handed Canada the big win. Queen Joseph drew Flamingos level.

Canada got off to a very good start as Istocki opened the scoring just two minutes into the encounter.

Azeezat Oduntan went close for the Flamingos on 15 minutes but failed to find the target.

The Flamingos eventually drew level in the 30th minute thanks to Joseph.

Also Read: WAFCON 2026Q: We Can Upset Super Falcons — Benin Coach Ouzerou

Istocki almost restored Canada’s lead nine minutes after the Flamingos equalised but she missed the target.

Early in the second half the Nigerian team had two quick opportunities on 50 and 54 minutes but failed to score.

Some minutes later there was a VAR review for a possible penalty for Canada but it was not given.

But in the 73rd minute Kekic gave Canada a 2-1 lead while Amireh made it 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Amireh got on the score sheet again for her second goal to make it 4-1 in the 84th minute.

The Flamingos will hope to bounce back from the disappointing defeat against Canada when they face France in their second game on Wednesday, October 22.

The French began their campaign on a positive note thanks to a 4-2 win against Samoa.

By James Agberebi



