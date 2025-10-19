Close Menu
    Ligue 1: Awaziem Plays 90 Minutes As Lille Overcome Nantes

    Austin Akhilomen
    Awaziem in action for Nantes

    Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played all 90 minutes as Nantes fell 2-0 to Lille in Sunday’s Ligue 1.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his seventh appearance, has bagged three yellow cards this ongoing season for Nantes.

    Lille wasted no time to announce their intention of winning the game as the visitor took an early lead through Haraldsson’s brilliant goal in the 8th minute.

    The host almost leveled parity in the 38th minute as Mostafa Mohamed’s header failed to beat Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer.

    However, Lille extended their lead in the 89th minute to all but seal the maximum three points.


