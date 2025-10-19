Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Must Learn From Loss To Canada –Lawal

    Austin AkhilomenBy Updated:
    2025 U-17 WC: Flamingos Must Learn From Loss To Canada --Lawal

    Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has urged the Flamingos to learn from their 4-1 loss to Canada and focus on bouncing back to winning ways in their next game of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

    Recall that Canada scored early in the 2nd minute through Gabriela Istocki before Nigeria leveled parity in the 30th minute through Queen Joseph.

    Canada, however, took the game beyond the Flamingos, as goals from Melisa Kekic and a double from Julia Amireh sealed the three points.

    Reacting after the game, Lawal, in a chat with Completesports.com, advised the Nigerian girls to forget about the result against Canada.

    “It’s” It’s so sad that Nigeria lost their opening game against Canada 4-1. However, the players must not dwell too much on the defeat but focus on bouncing back to winning ways in their next game.

    “They must learn from their mistakes and work hard on to win their next game because that will be very crucial if the team must make it to the knockout stages.”


