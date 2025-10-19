2025 U-17 WWC: Ajibade Reacts To Flamingos 4-1 Defeat To Canada

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has Urges the Nigeria’s Flamingos to put their disappointing defeat to Canada behind them and focus on the next game with France.

It was not the best of starts for the Flamingos as they were hammered 4-1 by Canada, in their opening Group D match at this year’s FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in Morocco.

A brace from Julia Amireh and strikes from Gabriela Istocki and Melisa Kekic secured the win for Canada.

Flamingos’ goal was scored by Queen Joseph in the first half.

Reacting to the defeat, Ajibade said The players should put the defeat behind them as she will continue to show them support.

“Unto the next girls, heads up.

Win or lose the support will not waver,” Ajibade wrote on X.

The Flamingos will take on France in their next group fixture on Wednesday, October 22.

France had a very good start to the tournament after overcoming Samoa 4-2 also on Sunday.



By James Agberebi



