Morocco Beat Argentina 2-0 In Final To Claim First-Ever U-20 World Cup Title

The Junior Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated Argentina 2–0 to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time in history in the early hours of Monday, Chile.

Yassir Zabiri opened the scoring with a decisive penalty in the 12th minute before getting on the score sheet again in the 29th minute to put his side 2-0 ahead.

Morocco made its first U-20 World Cup final appearance after defeating France on penalties.

On their part, six-time winners Argentina reached the final with a hardfought 1–0 win over Colombia.

The victory makes Morocco the first African nation to win the U-20 World Cup since Ghana in 2009.

Meanwhile, Colombia secured third place after defeating France 1–0 on Saturday.

Africa’s other representatives at this year’s tournament were Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, U-20 AFCON title winners South Africa and Egypt.

Both the Flying Eagles and South Africa were eliminated in the round of 16, losing 4-0 and 3-1 to Argentina and Colombia respectively. Egypt was knocked out at the group stage.

In the football event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Morocco won the bronze medal, after beating Egypt 6-0 in the third place match.

By James Agberebi



