Chelle: Winning World Cup Playoffs Will Drive Super Eagles AFCON Dream

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle believes a successful outing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs will boost his team’s chances of winning the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo will compete at the playoffs slated for Rabat, Morocco next week.

The Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon in the first semi-final at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday, 13 November.

Chelle Targets AFCON Success

Chelle stated that it will be impossible to stop his team should they win the playoffs.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Can Win Fourth Title In Morocco — Nwabali

‘Before AFCON, there’s a crucial target: the World Cup play-offs. The goal is to win those matches (note: against Gabon on 13 November and, if successful, the final on 16 November),” Chelle told CAFonline.

“If we win the first, we’ll aim for the second, then turn to AFCON. We’re working in parallel, but our mindset must first be on those immediate tests. When you coach Nigeria, you have to win everything. But we proceed with humility, with a smile and a will to work. This team has great players. If we stay serious, motivated and united, nothing is impossible.

“If we arrive on the back of play-off success, stopping us will be difficult.”

By Adeboye Amosu



