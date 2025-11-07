AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Can Win Fourth Title In Morocco — Nwabali

Stanley Nwabali believes the Super Eagles have the quality to win the title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles finished second at the last edition of Africa’s biggest football competition hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

Eric Chelle’s men will head to Morocco in December with the sole aim of winning a fourth title.

Nwabali On AFCON Target

Nwabali, who plays for South African club, Chippa United believes the task is achievable.

“AFCON is one of the biggest tournaments in the world, not just in Africa,” Nwabali said while featuring on SuperSport TV.

Read Also:Ex Chelsea Star: Only Ivory Coast Can Stop Super Eagles From Winning 2025 AFCON

“As a big nation, we are always expected to win, not just to participate.

“Playing the final last year, I feel this year we are going to win it.”

Super Eagles In Tricky Group

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with former champions Tunisia, Taifa of Tanzania, and Cranes of Uganda.

The West Africans will open their campaign against Tanzania at the Complex Sportif De Fes on Tuesday, 23 December.

The AFCON 2025 finals will run from Sunday, 21 December, 2025 to Sunday, 18 January, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



