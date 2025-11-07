Barcelona Link With Man City Star Defender

La Liga giants Barcelona have this week been credited with an interest in the signature of Manchester City star John Stones.

This comes as the Englishman inches towards bringing a close to his long-term stint on the books of the Sky Blues.

Stones is due to see his contract terms at The Etihad expire in the summer of 2026.

Amid ongoing injury struggles, Pep Guardiola and co. are in turn expected to bid farewell to the former Everton man on a free transfer.

And as much could open the door to a swoop on the part of the aforementioned Barcelona.

As per a report from Fichajes (via Get Spanish Football News) the Blaugrana are on the lookout for reinforcements at the heart of defence with a view to next season.

Restricted by their long-term financial woes, Deco and co. have in turn earmarked Stones as a potential low-risk, high-reward addition.



