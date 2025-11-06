Yira Sor Scores As Genk Edge Out Braga In Seven-Goal Thriller

Nigerian winger Yira Sor was in target for Genk in their 4-3 win away to Sporting Braga, in the UEFA Europa League match on Thursday in Portugal.

It was Sor’s first goal in two matches in this season’s campaign.

Sor found the back of the net in the 48th minute to put Genk 2-1 ahead and was replaced on 64 minutes.

The win took Genk to 13th position on seven points in the league phase table.

In other fixtures Rafiu Durosinmi was in action for Viktoria Plzen who were to a goalless draw by Fenerbahce and Zaidu Sanusi played for 90 minutes in Porto’s 1-1 draw away to FC Utrecht.



