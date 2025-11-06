Close Menu
    ECL: Uche Features As Crystal Palace Edge AZ Alkmaar

    Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was in action as Crystal Palace defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his second appearance in the competition, came on as a substitute for Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 86th minute.

    The Eagles dominated the first and, after Jean-Philippe Mateta had a penalty saved, they deservedly took the lead when Maxence Lacroix fired in on the half-volley in the 22nd minute.

    Sarr, who won the earlier penalty, doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time, and the Senegal international re-established Palace’s two-goal advantage with his second in the 57th minute, three minutes after Sven Mijnans had pulled one back for AZ.

    Palace’s win leaves them in ninth with two wins from three to start their Conference League campaign.


