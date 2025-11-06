Close Menu
    World Football

    Man United Ban Fan For Three Years Over Homophobic Comment About Chelsea

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    manchester united-completesportsnigeria.com-csn

    Manchester United have issued a three-year ban to a supporter for making a homophobic remark about Chelsea on social media, in which he referred to the west London club’s fans as ‘rent boys’.

    According to Tribuna, the Premier League club confirmed that the fan had breached their ground regulations by using offensive language directed at Chelsea and their supporters.

    Also Read: Manchester United Right Now Lack Structure –Cristiano Ronaldo

    The term ‘rent boys’ has long been recognized as a derogatory slur and deemed a hate crime by the Crown Prosecution Service.

    The individual also boasted online about being confronted by officials after allegedly insulting United full-back Diogo Dalot.

    In an official letter shared in a screenshot, the club stated: “It has recently come to our attention that you may have breached our official terms and conditions. Specifically, we understand that you have used homophobic written communication or online towards Chelsea and their supporters.

    “This offence contravenes ground regulations and is an offence under the club’s official sanctions document. For a first offence, this carries a three-year suspension (home and away).”


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.