Man United Ban Fan For Three Years Over Homophobic Comment About Chelsea

Manchester United have issued a three-year ban to a supporter for making a homophobic remark about Chelsea on social media, in which he referred to the west London club’s fans as ‘rent boys’.

According to Tribuna, the Premier League club confirmed that the fan had breached their ground regulations by using offensive language directed at Chelsea and their supporters.

Also Read: Manchester United Right Now Lack Structure –Cristiano Ronaldo

The term ‘rent boys’ has long been recognized as a derogatory slur and deemed a hate crime by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The individual also boasted online about being confronted by officials after allegedly insulting United full-back Diogo Dalot.

In an official letter shared in a screenshot, the club stated: “It has recently come to our attention that you may have breached our official terms and conditions. Specifically, we understand that you have used homophobic written communication or online towards Chelsea and their supporters.

“This offence contravenes ground regulations and is an offence under the club’s official sanctions document. For a first offence, this carries a three-year suspension (home and away).”



