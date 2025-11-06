Ex Chelsea Star: Only Ivory Coast Can Stop Super Eagles From Winning 2025 AFCON

Former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou has disclosed that Ivory Coast remain the only team that can prevent the Super Eagles from winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that in the final of the 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 2-1 to lift the trophy as host.



With this year’s AFCON schedule to commence in December, Kalou, in a chat with SuperSports, stated that the Super Eagles must avoid Ivory if they are to win the trophy in Morocco.

“For Nigeria to win, maybe they need to avoid Ivory Coast.



“It is a great feeling to win especially when you win at home, in front of your people, the whole stadium, I think no feeling can beat that.



“You can ask any player that played at the high level, winning for your country is something different. It doesn’t touch close to winning for your club in Europe.”



