Nnadozie Nominated For Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Award

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the prestigious Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025 Award, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie will battle Hannah Hampton, Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Christiane Endler, Anna Moorhouse, and Phallon Tullis-Joyce for the award.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed a stellar year at both club, and international level.

The shot stopper helped her former club, Paris FC win the Coupe de Feminine in May.

The 24-year-old made two superb saves in the

shootout, with Paris FC ending their 20-year wait for a silverware after a 5-4 victory.

On international scene, Nnadozie played a major role in Nigeria’s triumph at 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Rivers Angels star kept four clean sheets, and was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Nnadozie was among the nominees for the inaugural Women’s Yachine Trophy.

She has also been nominated for the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 will honour outstanding individuals and teams in the sport.

Voting is open to coaches, captains, media representatives, and fans registered on FIFA.com until November 28, 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu



