Osimhen Nominated For Champions League Player Of The Week

Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Ajax on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international scored all three goals in the second half of the encounter played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam.

The 26-year-old has so far netted six times in three appearances in the Champions League this season.

The striker is now Nigeria’s leading scorer in UEFA competitions with 25 goals.

Osimhen will battle three players for the individual accolades.

The other nominees are; Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, Manchester City’s Phil Foden, and Carlos Forbs of Club Brugge.



