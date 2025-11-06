UCL: Blame Atalanta Manager For Lookman’s Touchline Spat –Reo-Coker

Former Aston Villa star Nigel Reo-Coker has faulted Atalanta manager Ivan Juric for his touchline spat with Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League.



After he was substituted in the 75th minute, camera footage captured Jurić grabbing the Nigerian international by the arm in an attempt to confront him, nearly sparking a physical altercation.



Reacting to the development on CBS Sports, Reo-Coker stated that it was completely wrong for Juric to put his hand on a player physically.

Read Also:Osimhen’s Goals Made Big Difference For Galatasaray –Ajax Coach



“When it comes to responsibility and positions of power, Juric is completely in the wrong there. You, as a manager, cannot do that, no matter what has been said.



“You’re a manager in the Champions League in a match being shown around the world. Once you put your hand on a player physically, you have lost.”



