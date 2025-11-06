Osimhen's Goals Made Big Difference For Galatasaray --Ajax Coach

Ajax head coach John Heitinga believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s goals made the big difference in the team’s loss to Galatasaray in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League.



Recall that the Nigerian international took his European tally to six goals this term, opening the scoring in the 59th minute before adding two more from the penalty spot.



With his hat-trick, Osimhen reached 25 goals in European competitions, overtaking former Inter Milan and Newcastle United forward Obafemi Martins to become Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in Europe.

Reacting after the game, Heitinga in a chat with Ziggo Sport, stated that Ajax conceded a real striker’s goal.



“This result felt flattering,” the Dutchman told Ziggo Sport as per VI.



“We didn’t give much away in the first sixty minutes; we were really in the game. We started well in the second half, but we conceded a real striker’s goal. We just have to defend better.”



