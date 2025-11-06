Ten Hag ‘Holds Talks’ With Former Club Over Return

Erik ten Hag is being mooted for a return to former club Ajax, according to reports in the Netherlands.

The 55-year-old has held talks over replacing embattled boss John Heitinga at the Amsterdam club after Heitinga managed to secure just one win in their last seven matches across all competitions, according to AD (via Daily Mail).

Ten Hag met with technical director Alex Kroes this week, the report adds.

The former Manchester United manager has been out of a job since September, when he was sacked after just two league matches in charge of the German club – the fastest dismissal in Bundesliga history – after being appointed as Xabi Alonso’s successor in May on a two-year deal.

In a bombshell statement, Ten Hag criticised the club’s management for not giving him the ‘time’ to ‘implement his vision’, calling his dismissal ‘unprecedented’ and stating that ‘this was never a relationship based on mutual trust’.

Ajax, meanwhile, have been struggling under former academy star and Everton and Fulham defender Heitinga following his appointment in May. Domestically, they are fourth in the Eredivisie – eight points shy of league leaders Feyenoord.

On Wednesday night, they were handed their fourth consecutive Champions League defeat this season, with Italy’s Victor Osimhen netting a treble for Galatasaray at the Johan Cruyff Arena, condemning them to the bottom of the group-stage table.



