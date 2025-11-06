2026 World Cup Playoffs: Gabon Coach Mouyouma Unveils Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has unveiled his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs with Nigeria’s Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Mouyouma included 26 players in his squad for crucial clash.

Captain and veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dennis Bouanga, Mario Lemina, Ecuele Manga Bruno, and Ndong Ibrahim Didier are some of the key players included in the squad by the gaffer.

The tactician will rely on Aubameyang, and Bouanga to deliver the goods for his side against the Super Eagles.

Bouanga is currently the Panthers leading scorer in the qualifiers with eight goals.

The Los Angeles FC winger is also one of the nominees for the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

Aubameyang has netted seven times for the West Africans in the qualifiers.

Mouyouma’s side will open camp for the game with Nigeria on Sunday.

They will face the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the playoffs at the El Barid Stadium, Rabat next week Thursday.

Full List

Goalkeepers

Mbaba Loyce Marius, Bekale Francois Junior, Mounguenou Mabbyalas Lukas



Defenders

Antony Oyono, Jérémy Oyono, Obiang Johann, Ekomie Jacques, Appindangoye A., Ecuele Manga Bruno, M’Bemba Yannis, Moucketou Alex, Kila Onfia Mick and Do Marcolino Jonathan.

Midfielders

Lemina Mario, Lemina Noha, Nze Samake, Kanga Guelor, Ndong Ibrahim Didier and Poko B. André.

Forwards

Averlant Andami Teddy, Bouanga Denis, Meyo Ngoua Bryan Enzo, Openda Royce, Do Marcolino Alan, Essang-Matouti Edlin Randy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Adeboye Amosu





