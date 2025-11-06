UCL: Galatasaray Star Singo Lavishes Praise On ‘Great Striker’ Osimhen

Galatasaray defender Wilfried Singo has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen for his impressive performance in the club’s victory over Ajax, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow and Reds recorded their third consecutive win in this season’s UEFA Champions League following a 3-0 victory over John Heitinga’s side in Amsterdam on Wednesday night.

Osimhen scored all three goals for the Turkish Super Lig champions.

The Nigeria international scored the curtain raiser from a superb header in the 54th minute after he was set up by a superb cross from Leroy Sane.

The 26-year-old then netted two more goals from the penalty spot.

Emphasizing Osimhen’s influence,Singo said , ” Osimhen is a great player and a great striker. I’m very happy to play with him. He makes us win many matches with his goals. I’m very happy to play with him,” the Ivory Coast international told the club’s official website.

The striker is currently the leading scorer in the competition with six goals from three games.

By Adeboye Amosu



