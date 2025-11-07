I Still Dream Of Playing For Super Eagles –Dukla Goalkeeper

Dukla Banská Bystrica goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu has expressed his desire to still play for the Super Eagles.



Recall that Yakubu was handed his first call-up under Gernot Rohr in September 2020, for an international friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles.



As a Nigeria-born stopper making waves in Eastern Europe, Yakubu told Spectator that his dream is to help Dukla gain promotion back to the top-flight league.

Read Also:I’ll Be Supporting Super Eagles At World Cup Playoffs –Rohr



“I’ve already been in the wider squad before. If we win promotion, maybe I’ll get that chance again.



“We want to be back in the first league—and I believe we can do it.”



“Our keeper didn’t show up for training, so the coach told me to go in goal. I conceded a few, but I loved it.”



This season, Dukla are top of Slovakia’s second tier—unbeaten, with Yakubu conceding just ten goals in fourteen games.







