I’ll Be Supporting Super Eagles At World Cup Playoffs –Rohr

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has said he would be supporting Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs qualifiers.

After missing out on automatic qualification for the World Cup, the Super Eagles have another opportunity to be at the tournament via the playoffs.

The Super Eagles finished as one of the four best third-placed teams and will battle with Gabon, Cameroon and DR Congo for the sole ticket from Africa.

Eric Chelle’s side will face Gabon in the semi-final and victory will see them take on Cameroon or DR Congo in the final.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Rohr Questions Osimhen’s Two Goals Vs Benin

Speaking ahead of the playoffs Rohr, whose Benin Republic suffered a 4-0 defeat to the Super Eagles in the final Group C fixture in Uyo, hailed his former side’s high quality squad.

“Super Eagles have so many high level players and strikers, we tried against them but we could not do it,” Rohr said on Brila FM.

“We beat them during the qualifiers and it’s a result we were proud of but I will be supporting the Super Eagles in the playoffs.”

Rohr qualified the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and led the team to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

By James Agberebi



