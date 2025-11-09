2026 WCQ Playoffs: Six Super Eagles Players Arrive Rabat

Six Super Eagles players have arrived Rabat, Morocco, ahesd of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

According to the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe the five players are Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Wilfred Ndidi and Olakunle Olusegun.

The players and officials arrived at Rive hotel, Rabat, as the Super Eagles camp officially opened today (Sunday).

The Super Eagles will face Gabon in the semi-final on Thursday, November 13.

Victory for Eric Chelle’s side will set up a final clash with Cameroon or Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday l, November 16.

If the they pick the sole ticket from the African playoffs, they will now head to Mexico for the Intercontinental playoffs in March, 2026.

By James Agberebi



