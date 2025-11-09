Lookman Removes Atalanta From Social Media

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has unfollowed Atalanta and removed the club from his social media posts.

Lookman took the decision following his touchline row with head coach Ivan Juric.

The clash occurred when Lookman was replaced by Yunus Musah in the 75th minute of Atalanta’s Champions League victory away to Olympique Marseille.

The Nigeria international seemed irritated at being replaced, and the coach took offence, grabbing him by the arm and shouting something at him.

The pair had to be separated by the rest of the staff.

It would be recalled that Lookman also unfollowed Atalanta and removed the club from his social media posts in the summer when angrily protesting the refusal to sell him to Inter for under €50m.

The 28-year-old went AWOL for several weeks from pre-season training to push for the move.

He only eventually return when Inter backed off the negotiations and no other suitable offers came in.

Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Lookman when the transfer window reopens in January.

By Adeboye Amosu





