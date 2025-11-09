We’re Really Disappointed –Arsenal Defender Calafiori On 2-2 Draw With Sunderland

Italian defender Ricardo Calafiori has said he and his Arsenal teammates are disappointed with their 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

Substitute Brian Brobbey’s 94th-minute equaliser saw Sunderland snatch a point over Premier League leaders Arsenal in dramatic fashion at the Stadium of Light, Sky Sports reports.

Brobbey made himself the hero as he beat David Raya to the punch to fire home after goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard had seen the Gunners complete a dominant second-half comeback.

Dan Ballard had given the hosts the lead in the first half to back up Sunderland’s status as the surprise package of the Premier League this season.

“I think you can see we are really, really disappointed, especially because we came back,” Calafiori said (via Arsenal News Channel). “I really liked our reaction in the second half. I think we deserved [the win] and we dominated the game. At the end, for a matter of a duel or one action, we lost some points here.

“Arteta just said that we needed to basically win our duels and then from there we could start to play our game, so that’s what we did. I think you would have seen on the pitch in the second half, I think we deserved it, we played better than them and just in one action you concede, and you draw the game, but this is the level.”



