Arokodare Benched As Chelsea Thrash Wolves To Close Gap On Arsenal

Tolu Arokodare was an unused substitute as Wolves suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto struck in the second half as Chelsea outclassed Wolves to climb to second in the Premier League table and extend the visitors’ winless run.

The Blues, now on 20 points, are six points behind leaders Arsenal after 11 games, with Manchester City (19) hosting Liverpool (18) on Sunday.

For Arokodare and his Wolves teammates they are bottom on two points after the worst start to a season in the club’s history.

The Nigeria international is yet to score in the English topflight since his summer move from Genk.

Gusto scored his first senior goal when he headed home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in on 51 minutes at the back post from short range.

The goal lifted the mood in a game that had provided little excitement in the first half.

Pedro doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 65th minute when Brazilian Estevao beat a defender before pulling the ball back to his compatriot who slotted home from the middle of the box.

Neto put the game out of reach eight minutes later when he tapped in an cross from Garnacho.



