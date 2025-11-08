No Rift With Lookman — Atalanta Boss Juric

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has further explained his rift with winger Ademola Lookman, reports Comppletesports.com.

Juric was involved in a touchline row with Lookman during La Dea’s UEFA Champions League clash with Olympic Marseille in midweek.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Yunus Musah in the 75th minute of the encounter.

The 28-year-old expressed his displeasure, while Juric grabbed the winger’s arm before the rest of the staff intervened to calm everyone down.

Ahead of the Bergamo club Serie A clash with Sassuolo on Sunday, Juric said the issue has been sorted.

“These things happen. You talk and exchange views, you open up, and the rapport becomes better than it was before. Ademola is a particular kind of guy. It’s all sorted, we just move on and shrug it off,” Juric was quoted by Sky Sports Italia.

Lookman has scored once in nine appearances across all competitions for Atalanta this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



