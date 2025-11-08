EPL: Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze Feature As Fulham Fall To Everton

Super Eagles trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze were in action as Everton defeated Fulham 2-0 in Saturday’s Premier League game.



Iwobi, who was making his 10th appearance in the league this season, has scored one goal and bagged two assists. Bassey and Chukwueze were also making their 10th and third appearances, respectively.

Read Also:No Rift With Lookman — Atalanta Boss Juric



Gueye scored in first-half stoppage time after Tim Iroegbunam’s scuffed shot fell to him following James Tarkowski’s header off the bar to give Everton the lead.



The maximum three points were secured as Keane added the second goal in the 81st minute from a corner kick delivered by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.



This win moved Everton up to 11th place, four points ahead of Fulham before the international break.



