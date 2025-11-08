Serie A: Orban Subbed Off In Lecce, Verona Stalemate

Nigerian forward Gift Orban was in action as Hellas Verona played out a goalless draw against Lecce in Saturday’s Serie A game.



Orban was making his eighth appearance and has scored two goals and bagged one assist this ongoing season for Verona.

He was substituted in the 86th minute for Cheikh Niasse after an impressive display.



It was an encounter that created a few goal-scoring chances for both teams despite having a share of the possessions.



All attempts to break the deadlock proved abortive as Lecce and Verona shared the spoils.



