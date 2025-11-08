Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Serie A: Orban Subbed Off In Lecce, Verona Stalemate

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigerian forward Gift Orban was in action as Hellas Verona played out a goalless draw against Lecce in Saturday’s Serie A game.

    Orban was making his eighth appearance and has scored two goals and bagged one assist this ongoing season for Verona.

    Read Also:Chelle Unveils Super Eagles Squad For 2026 World Cup Playoffs

    He was substituted in the 86th minute for Cheikh Niasse after an impressive display.

    It was an encounter that created a few goal-scoring chances for both teams despite having a share of the possessions.

    All attempts to break the deadlock proved abortive as Lecce and Verona shared the spoils.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.