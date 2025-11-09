Bassey Reflects On Fulham’s Defeat To Everton

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has reflected on Fulham’s defeat to Everton, reports Completesports.com.

Marco Silva’s side fell 2-0 to their hosts at the

the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

Bassey admitted that they struggled a bit in the first half.

“We could have been a little bit more dynamic in the first half. We had control then we lost control,” Bassey told Sporty TV.

“We’ve got to do better at set-pieces. We’ve conceded 16 goals, 10 of them have been from personal errors or set-pieces, we got to do better.”

The centre-back picked a knock in the game but declared that he is in good shape.

“This game we knew it was gonna be a fight. Beto, Barry, they’re fighters, they make life difficult for you so we were prepared. I got a little knock but I’m fine,” added Bassey.

The 25-year-old claimed the upcoming international break will give the players the opportunity to reset before returning to Premier League action.

“It gives everyone a chance to breathe a bit before we get on and get back in the Premier League,” Bassey stated.

By Adeboye Amosu





