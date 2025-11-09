Morocco Thrash New Caledonia 16-0 To Set New FIFA U-17 World Cup Record

Morocco set a new the FIFA U-17 World Cup scoring record after destroying New Caledonia 16–0 in their final group match at Aspire Academy Pitch 1 in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, Morocco World News reports.

The scoring started early. Bilal Soukrat found the net in the 3rd minute. Oualid Ibn Salah added two more goals in the 11th and 18th minutes. Morocco kept pushing, and New Caledonia struggled to keep up.

Things got worse for them when Typhan Dreuko was sent off in the 23rd minute. Eight minutes later, Jean Canehmez also received a red card.

Coach Abdelhamid Baha used FIFA’s new green card system to challenge the second red card. After a quick video review, the referee confirmed the decision. With only nine players left, New Caledonia couldn’t stop Morocco’s attack.

Morocco scored four more goals before halftime: two from Abdelali Eddaoudi (41′, 43′), one from Ilyas Hidaoui (44′), and one from Ziyad Baha (45+2′). The first half ended 7–0.

In the second half, Morocco kept going. Zakari El Khalfioui (48′), Ziyad Baha (50′), Nahel Haddani (56′, 60′), Abdellah Ouazane (73′), an own goal by Steevy Andrew (76′), and Ismail El Aoud (80, 90’′) complete the scoreline.

Morocco had 73% possession, 25 shots, and didn’t allow a single shot on target from New Caledonia.

Despite their record 16–0 win, Morocco’s place in the next round is still not certain. They finish the group stage with three points and a +8 goal difference.

To qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, they must wait for results from other groups, especially Group C (UAE, Costa Rica, Croatia, Senegal) and Group D (Qatar vs Bolivia). A win for Qatar could help Morocco’s chances.



