NPFL: Ikorodu City Beat Warri Wolves Away, Rangers Pip Shooting Stars

Rangers defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 12 encounter in Enugu on Sunday.

Chidozie Iwundu scored the winning goal for the home team three minutes before the half hour mark.

Rangers moved to 10th position on the table with 16 points.

Shooting Stars remain in 11th position from same number of matches.

Ikorodu City recorded the only away win of the day, edging past Warri Wolves 2-0 in Ozoro.

Tomisin Adebayo, and Goodluck Anuba got the goals for the visitors.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United maintained top spot on the table despite playing a 1-1 draw with Kwara United.

The hosts took the lead through Anas Yusuf after two minutes, while Aule Johnmark restored parity for Kwara nine minutes before the break.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors and Enyimba battled to a 0-0 draw in their oriental derby clash.

Kano Pillars were held to a 0-0 draw by Bayelsa United at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Nasiru Jibrin scored the winning goal three minutes from time as Wikki Tourists defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0.

FULL RESULTS

‎Rangers 1-0 3SC

‎Wikki 1-0 Tornadoes

‎Abia Warriors 0-0 Enyimba

‎Wolves 0-2 Ikorodu City

‎Nasarawa Utd 1-1 Kwara Utd

‎Kano Pillars 0-0 Bayelsa Utd

By Adeboye Amosu




