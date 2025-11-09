Iwobi Rues Fulham’s Defeat To Everton

Alex Iwobi has expressed disappointment with Fulham’s away defeat to Everton, reports Completesports.com.

Marco Silva’s side lost 2-0 to Everton in the Premier League encounter.

Iwobi confessed Fulham didn’t measure up to standard in the game.

“We are disappointed, it’s not the result we wanted going into the international break. But I think during the break, we can cool off and come back even stronger,” the Nigeria international told Sporty TV.

Read Also:Bassey Reflects On Fulham’s Defeat To Everton

“I think the first half they were a lot more dominant than us. They were winning first and second balls, and of course the second goal killed the game from a set piece. In the second half we reacted well but we weren’t able to get the clear-cut chances that we wanted.”

Iwobi played multiple positions in the game further showing his versatility.

“It’s something I’ve learnt in the academy at Arsenal,” added the 29-year-old.

“I’ve grown up playing in multiple positions, it’s helped my IQ and my understanding of the game. Whatever position I’m told to play, I’m able to do a job for the team. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result that we wanted but wherever the manager tells me to play, I’ll give my best.”



