5 Key Facts About Super Eagles’ Past Clashes With Gabon

After losing the 2026 FIFA World Cup direct qualification slot to South Africa in Group C of the African qualifiers, Nigeria’s Super Eagles now have another opportunity to reach the tournament — this time through the playoffs.

The Super Eagles will battle Gabon, as well Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo for Africa’s sole ticket to the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico, in March 2026.

Coach Eric Chelle’s men face Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoffs on Thursday, 13 November, in a must-win clash before taking on either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final.

As Nigerians look forward to this crucial encounter, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI reveals five key facts about the Super Eagles’ past meetings with Gabon.

1. First-Ever Meeting Was A Friendly Match

The first-ever clash between the Super Eagles and Gabon in senior men’s football came in an international friendly on 28 August 1965 in Gabon, which ended 2-2.

Both teams met again the following day, 29 August 1965, and the Super Eagles won 4-1.

Their third friendly came much later, on 2 March 1983, when the Super Eagles held Gabon to a 0-0 draw in Libreville.

2. Nigeria Missed World Cup Qualification Each Time They Drew Gabon In The Same Group

On both occasions that the Super Eagles were drawn with Gabon in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, they failed to qualify for the tournament.

The first was during the qualifiers for Italia ’90. Nigeria beat Gabon 1-0 in Enugu but lost 2-1 in the return leg in Libreville, finishing second behind Cameroon, who eventually qualified.

The second time came during the Germany 2006 World Cup qualifiers. The Super Eagles forced Gabon to a 1-1 draw away, before winning 2-0 in Port Harcourt, thanks to late goals from Julius Aghahowa and Nwankwo Kanu. However, Angola surprisingly topped the group to secure qualification.

3. Super Eagles Boast A Superior Head-To-Head Record

In their nine previous meetings, the Super Eagles have recorded five wins, three draws, and only one defeat against Gabon.

Nigeria’s first victory came in the 4-1 friendly win in 1965 — their second-ever meeting.

Another win followed in 1989, when Wole Odegbami’s early strike earned a 1-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier in Enugu.

At the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, the Super Eagles defeated Gabon 3-0, with a brace from Rashidi Yekini and a goal from Mutiu Adepoju.

Under Dutch coach Thijs Libregts, Nigeria beat Gabon 2-0 in a 1999 friendly in Libreville, and again 2-0 in Port Harcourt during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Gabon’s only win came in the 1990 World Cup qualifiers, when they triumphed 2-1 at home.

4. Only One AFCON Meeting So Far

Nigeria and Gabon have met just once at the Africa Cup of Nations — during the 1994 edition in Tunisia.

The Super Eagles won convincingly 3-0, courtesy of a Rashidi Yekini double and a goal from Mutiu Adepoju.

Nigeria went on to lift the trophy, defeating Zambia 2-1 in the final.

5. Gabon Have Never Kept A Clean Sheet Against Nigeria In Competitive Matches

In five competitive meetings, Gabon have never kept a clean sheet against the Super Eagles, conceding eight goals and scoring three.

Their first competitive clash came in the 1990 World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria won 1-0 at home. Gabon won the reverse fixture 2-1, their only victory to date.

They met again at the 1994 AFCON, where Nigeria won 3-0, and in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers — drawing 1-1 away before securing a 2-0 win in Port Harcourt.

The record shows that the Super Eagles have scored in every competitive match against Gabon — a streak they’ll aim to extend in their next encounter.



