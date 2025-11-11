2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Boycott Training Over Unpaid Bonuses

Super Eagles’ players refused to train on Tuesday over unpaid bonuses, reports Completesports.com.

The bonuses are reportedly for both the qualifying campaigns for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a statement released by the players, they want a quick resolution on that matter so that they can continue with their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

“The full squad including officials boycotted training today in Morocco because of the unresolved issues with outstanding payments,” reads the statement.

“The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue the preparation for Thursday’s game with Gabon.”

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the playoffs in Rabat on Thursday.

The Super Eagles started preparations for the crucial fixture in Rabat on Monday.

23 players are currently at the team’s Rive Hotel camp.

By Adeboye Amosu



