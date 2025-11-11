2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen, Yusuf Hit Super Eagles’ Rabat Camp

22 players are now in the Super Eagles camp in Rabat, Morocco following the arrival of Victor Osimhen and Alhassan Yusuf on Tuesday afternoon, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles are camped at the Rive Hotel, Rabat.

Osimhen and Yusuf are expected to be part of the team’s training session later tonight.

Udinese of Italy goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye is however still being expected in camp.

The Super Eagles set up camp in Rabat for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Sunday.

Éric Chelle’s side had their first training session on Monday night.

The three-time African champions will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the first semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu




