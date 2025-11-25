Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Fredrick Set To Miss AFCON 2025 With Injury

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick is set to miss 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a knee injury, reports Completesports.com.

    Fredrick sustained the injury during training at Belgian Pro League club Dender last week Friday.

    The 20-year-old impressed on his debut for Nigeria against the Reggae Boys of Jamaica in May.

    The versatile defender has started the Super Eagles last six games under head coach Eric Chelle.

    Read Also:CAS Clears Super Eagles’ Group Opponent For AFCON 2025

    The versatile defender missed Dender’ s 2-1 victory over Royal Antwerp last weekend.

    Fredrick is expected to return to action after the AFCON 2025 finals.

    He is on loan at Dender from Premier League club Brentford.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.