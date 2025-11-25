Fredrick Set To Miss AFCON 2025 With Injury

Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick is set to miss 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a knee injury, reports Completesports.com.

Fredrick sustained the injury during training at Belgian Pro League club Dender last week Friday.

The 20-year-old impressed on his debut for Nigeria against the Reggae Boys of Jamaica in May.

The versatile defender has started the Super Eagles last six games under head coach Eric Chelle.

The versatile defender missed Dender’ s 2-1 victory over Royal Antwerp last weekend.

Fredrick is expected to return to action after the AFCON 2025 finals.

He is on loan at Dender from Premier League club Brentford.



