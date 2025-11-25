CAS Clears Super Eagles’ Group Opponent For AFCON 2025

The Taifa Stars of Tanzania have been cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ,CAS, to participate at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nation, reports Completesports.com.

The CAS announced on Tuesday it has dismissed the appeal filed by the Guinean Football Federation (FEGUIFOOT) to overturn Tanzania’s qualification for AFCON 2025.

Guinea argued that Tanzania fielded a player wearing the wrong shirt number during their AFCON qualifying match on 19 November 2024, which the Taifa Stars won 1-0.

They claimed it created an unfair tactical advantage and that the match should be forfeited 3-0 in their favour.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Nigerian-Born Defender Named In South Africa’s Preliminary Squad

CAS however ruled that the incident was an administrative error with no sporting impact, confirming CAF’s earlier decision and rejecting Guinea’s request to replace Tanzania at AFCON 2025.

With the appeal dismissed, Guinea’s attempt to overturn the result is now closed, and Tanzania can continue its tournament preparations without further challenge

The Taifa Stars are drawn in Group C with Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and regional rivals Cranes of Uganda.

They will will face Nigeria in their opening fixture in Fez on Tuesday, 23 December.

By Adeboye Amosu



